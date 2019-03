KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad expressed his congratulations to all candidates who had outstanding achievements in the 2018 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination, the results of which were announced today.

“Congratulations to all students who obtained good results in the SPM examination. Whatever the result, do remember that the struggle is not over yet.

“Keep going for success in the future,” Dr Mahathir said in a post on his official Twitter account.

Earlier, in Putrajaya, Education director-general Datuk Dr Amin Senin announced that the 2018 SPM overall results are better than the results from 2017.

The National Average Grade (GPN) for 2018 is 4.89 compared to 4.90 in 2017. A smaller GPN indicates a better performance. — Bernama