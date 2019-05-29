Mahathir conveys condolences to Japanese PM, people over stabbing incident

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) has conveyed his condolences to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the Japanese people over the stabbing rampage in Kawasaki, Tokyo, yesterday.

“My condolences to @AbeShinzo (Shinzo Abe) and the people of Japan, in particular, the families of the victims of the stabbing incident in Kawasaki yesterday.

“I pray Japan will recover from this tragedy and persevere,” Mahathir tweeted today.

An elementary school girl and a man in his 30s were killed in the incident.

The media reported that 15 other schoolgirls were injured in the mass knife attack, which is believed to have been carried out by a man in his 40s or 50s who was taken into custody but later died as a result of a self-inflicted knife wound to his neck.

Mahathir will be making a three-day working visit to Tokyo from today to attend the 25th International Conference on The Future of Asia. — Bernama