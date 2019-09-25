Mahathir, Dutch counterpart meet in New York

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad held a bilateral meeting with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Giving an account of what transpired in Tuesday’s discussion, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said it was an engaging bilateral meeting between Malaysia and the Netherlands.

“Both countries seek closer cooperation in the agriculture sector using high technology to help smallholders to be more productive as smart farmers,“ he said on Twitter.

Azmin said Mahathir was also invited to visit the Netherlands.

“The Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte extended an invitation for YAB Tun to visit and enhance bilateral relations between both countries,“ he said.

The minister expressed confidence that there were economic potential to be unlocked through closer relations between the two countries.

Besides Azmin, also present at the discussion was Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

Mahathir, who flew into New York on Tuesday to lead the Malaysian delegation at UNGA, also held talks with Google’s senior vice-president for global affairs Kent Walker. — Bernama