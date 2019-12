KUALA LUMPUR: The government is updating selected pieces of legislation with the aim of striking a balance between safeguarding the rights, interests and security of the country and basic human rights and the principles of justice the people desire, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The prime minister said that as such, the government exercises utmost caution in amending or abolishing such laws.

“This has to be done only after a thorough and careful study so that the country can be governed well and prosperity is enjoyed by all,” he said during the Ministers’ Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat.

Mahathir was replying to a question from Datuk Seri Dr R. Santhara Kumar (PH-Segamat) who wanted to know the status of the amendment/abolition of certain acts regarded as draconian as per the promise of the Pakatan Harapan in its election manifesto. — Bernama