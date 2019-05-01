Mahathir gives unofficial confirmation Hamid Bador will be next IGP

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has unofficially confirmed that Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) will be the new inspector-general of police (IGP).

Mahathir said this when questioned by reporters on who would succeed current IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun, who ends his service on Saturday.

“Yes, I think it will be him,” he said briefly when asked if it would be Hamid who is now the acting deputy Inspector-General of Police.

Mahathir added he believed that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has already signed the letter of appointment for Abdul Hamid.

Abdul Hamid, who was formerly deputy head of the Special Branch, went on early retirement in 2015 after he spoke up against the previous government’s alleged involvement in certain scandals.

In May last year, he was recalled by leaders of the new Pakatan Harapan government and appointed Special Branch director.

Last month, he took over as acting deputy IGP when Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim retired.

Mohamad Fuzi turns 60 and retires on May 4.