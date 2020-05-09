Mahathir is not Bersatu chairman, Muhyiddin is, claims info chief

PETALING JAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is no longer Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman, since he stepped down on Feb 24, despite the party’s decision to reject his resignation.

Its information chief Dr Radzi Jidin (pix) explained that there are no provisions within the party’s constitution that allow the supreme council to return the chairmanship to a person who had relinquished the position.

“Yes, the supreme council meeting on Feb 24 rejected Mahathir’s resignation. However, having checked our constitution, there’s no mention about allowing the council to return the position of chairman to the incumbent who had resigned.

“This matter is beyond the supreme council’s power,” he said in a statement today.

Radzi said as such, based on the party’s constitution, its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin would take up the position as acting chairman, until the next party election.

“During that period, the acting chairman can carry out the duty of the chairman, as stipulated in Clause 16.2 of the constitution.

“Since Mahathir has resigned on Feb 24, the chairmanship will be held by Muhyiddin until the election is held,” he said.

Although a date has yet to be announced for the party elections, Mahathir is the sole candidate for the chairman position. Muhyiddin, meanwhile, will defend his presidency against Mahathir’s son, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

Mahathir had on Feb 24 resigned as Bersatu chairman and as prime minister, amidst intense political manoeuvering that eventually saw the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

Radzi said all party members, including its top leadership, are subjected to the rights and responsibility as enshrined in its constitution.

“No one member or leader has powers beyond the constitution. In other words, no one has absolute power in the party,” he said.

“If there are any split in opinions, refer to the constitution, which provides guidance to us in carrying out our mandate as a member and to run the party smoothly,” he added.

Radzi also urged all members to provide their full backing for Muhyiddin, who is also the Prime Minister, in his effort to combat the Covid-19 crisis and subsequently push the country’s economy forward.