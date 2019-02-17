Mahathir launches National Community Policy

PUCHONG: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) today launched the National Community Policy, aimed at creating a civic conscious society.

Emphasising on values, the social development policy aims to absorb nobility and enhance human capacity to achieve a prosperous life.

In his message in the 32-page booklet, Mahathir said besides political stability and rapid economic growth, Malaysia’s journey towards achieving a developed nation status with a modern and strong economy requires strong social elements.

“The people who cooperate and live in unity regardless of race or background represent the key to the strategy of a particular nation like Malaysia to continue to progress into a developed nation,” he said.

Mahathir arrived at the Padang Awam Taman Puchong Perdana accompanied by his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamed Ali. Also present were Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin, Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari and several other members of the Cabinet.

The National Community Policy is a policy formulated by the Pakatan Harapan government to enhance the capability of the community and the approach of the government to mould and motivate the people to be aware and sensitive of the properties, space and facilities shared with the local community.

According to the urbanisation data issued by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government, 75.6% of the total population gave prioritise living in the urban areas which made efforts to develop and empower the urban community as unavoidable, and in fact should be given special emphasis by everyone.

The urban community, of which 30% live in strata housing, must be given emphasis in the efforts towards self-fulfilment as well as that of the family and surrounding members of the community so that they would have adequate knowledge and skill. — Bernama