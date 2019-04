KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will no longer be considered a democracy if the rulers are allowed to choose who they like as the prime minister and mentri besars, said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The prime minister was asked to comment on a statement by the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar yesterday, that the federal administration should not interfere in Johor matters as the state still has a Sultan.

This came amidst ongoing tension between Mahathir and the Johor palace over the position of the state Mentri Besar, which saw Datuk Osman Sapian resigning from his post on Monday.

According to the premier, the country practises a constitutional monarchy and not an absolute monarchy, and that this also applied to Johor as the state is part of Malaysia that is governed by the Federal Constitution.

“If we consider that the ones who will choose the prime minister and the mentri besars are the rulers, then we will no longer be a democratic country anymore.

“Because if the rakyat have voted in a party who has the right to appoint the mentri besar, and this right is denied, then we are not a democracy,” he told a press conference in Parliament, here, today.

