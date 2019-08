FUKUOKA, Japan: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) today received a courtesy call by Hiroto Izumi, the special advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan, to discuss Malaysia and Japan bilateral ties.

The meeting with Izumi, who is in charge of things related to Malaysian affairs, took place in Fukuoka on the final day of Dr Mahathir’s two-day working visit to the prefecture.

Japan is Malaysia’s fourth largest global trading partner in 2018 with bilateral trade recorded at RM132.57 billion (US$32.86 billion). — Bernama