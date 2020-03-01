Mahathir: Muhyiddin betrayed me

KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he felt most betrayed by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, after the latter left Pakatan Harapan (PH) and took Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) with him to form a new government.

Mahathir also revealed that the Bersatu president’s action has been planned for some time, but did not divulge details.

The elder statesman was initially asked if he had anything to say to former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who joined forces with Muhyiddin in Perikatan Nasional (PN), which also comprise Barisan Nasional and PAS.

“He (Azmin) has his whole agenda, but he has chosen to work with Muhyiddin. But I feel betrayed mostly by Muhyiddin.

“He has been working for this for a long time,” he told a press conference, here, yesterday.

Commenting further, Mahathir said Muhyiddin’s self-appointment as the acting Bersatu chairman was not in accordance to the party constitution, maintaining that he (Mahathir) still holds the position.

However, the former premier said he expects to see himself being expelled as the chairman of Bersatu soon, after Muhyiddin came into prime ministerial power.

“He now claims he is the leader of Bersatu, but I am still the chairman.

“But on what happens to Bersatu now, that is for the party to decide, including whether I am going to be expelled as chairman, which will happen.

“This because the majority in the majority in the party has already rejected me as chairman. So they can officially seek and expel me,” he said.