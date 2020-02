KUCHING: Those vying for the position of prime minister if the special Dewan Rakyat sitting is to take place on March 2 would be either Interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad or Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin going up against Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, a political analyst said.

Professor James Chin, who is director of the Asia Institute, University of Tasmania said the March 2 Parliament session was not confirmed until an outcome of the Conference of Rulers meeting today.

They will decide whether or not there will be a special Dewan Rakyat session on March 2 to elect the eighth prime minister.

“Have to wait for the Conference of Rulers meeting later this morning. March 2 date (is) not confirmed,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post.

The political analyst said if no prime minister was elected come the March 2 Parliament session, Malaysians would have no choice but to go to the polls.

He added that a snap election could still be expected if the prime minister was elected with a “small majority”.

Asked which candidate would stand a higher chance of being elected, Chin said: “(It is) too early to tell because people (are) still lobbying.”

He reiterated that Malaysians would still have to go to the polls if the next prime minister was elected with a “small majority”. — TheBorneoPost