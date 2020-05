PETALING JAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was sacked by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) today, together with his son Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir and three others for sitting with the opposition when Parliament held its one-day sitting on May 18.

In a letter to the former prime minister, Bersatu executive secretary Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya said the decision to sack him was in accordance with Clause 10.2.2 and 10.2.3 of the party constitution.

“Through a notice dated May 15, YB Tun (Mahathir) declared his seat in Parliament was in the block that does not support the Perikatan Nasional government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin,” Muhammad Suhaimi said in the letter.

“During the Parliament sitting on May 18, YB Tun also joined and sat at the opposition block.

“Thus, it is announced that according to Clause 10.2.2 and 10.2.3 of the Party Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Constitution, YB Tun’s membership is revoked immediately,” said the letter posted on Malaysiakini’s Twitter page.

Apart from Mahathir and Mukhriz, Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik and Kubang Pasu MP Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah were also shown the door.

All were reported to have received letters informing them of the reason they were being sacked.