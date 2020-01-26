Mahathir, Mukhriz retain Bersatu division chief posts uncontested

ALOR STAR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his son Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, the Kedah Menteri Besar, today retained their posts as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) division chiefs for Langkawi and Jerlun respectively, uncontested.

Kedah Bersatu secretary Datuk A. Aziz Mahamod said no other individual had come forward to contest either position during a naming of candidates session held today for upcoming party elections.

Announcing this at a press conference here, the secretary said three other division chief posts were also uncontested, comprising Alor Star, Pendang and Kulim, while applications were received for 10 remaining division chief posts.

Six of the posts will see one-on-one contests, with the most interesting challenge comprising that of Kubang Pasu, featuring Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah and challenger Mohd Nasir Jamaludin, the former secretary for Bersatu’s Kubang Pasu division.

Aziz said today’s session, conducted from 9am to 2pm, proceeded smoothly. — Bernama