PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has shot down rumours that he is planning a Cabinet reshuffle soon.

In a special interview ahead of Pakatan Harapan’s one-year anniversary following last May 9’s general election victory, Mahathir said he was fairly satisfied with his Cabinet’s performance.

“There will be no Cabinet reshuffle, am I clear?” Mahathir told reporters, after he was asked to clarify whether such a move was in the offing.

Speculation of a Cabinet reshuffle has been growing because of a the perception that some ministers have not performed to expectation.

When asked to evaluate the Cabinet’s performance so far, Mahathir said he would give them a “five out of 10”.

“I am very conservative. I have been in government over 20 years and I know how a government functions but my ministers are still new. They are learning,“ he added.

On another matter, despite government being hopeful that Malaysia will at least be able to recover a total of US$7 billion (RM28.95 billion) misappropriated from 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), Mahathir said the hunt for fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho will continue as there are still 1MDB funds yet to be recovered.

“From 1MDB alone, RM42 billion was misappropriated. Who took the money? Where is the money?

“There is some evidence that Jho Low has taken a lot of money for himself,” he said.

However, Mahathir noted that the government is having difficulties in detecting Low as his whereabouts are unknown.