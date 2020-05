PUTRAJAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) is no longer the chairman of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), according to a copy of a letter the Registrar of Societies (RoS) sent to the party.

The letter, dated May 5, 2020, said RoS took note of the fact that the former prime minister resigned as Bersatu chairman via a letter dated Feb 24, 2020 which took immediate effect and was sent to Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The RoS letter was addressed to Bersatu executive secretary Kapten (B) Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya and went viral on social media yesterday.

“In connection with the resignation of the chairman, the Bersatu president has the right to act in the chairman’s post until elections are held in line with Clause 16.9 of the party constitution,” it said.

Clause 16.9 states: “If the chairman resigns or is removed, the president has to act in that post until elections are held to elect the new chairman according to Clause 13.3 and the chairman has powers under Clause 16.2.”

The RoS letter also said based on the document submitted, that is the letter of resignation from the chairman post, RoS confirmed the resignation of Mahathir as Bersatu chairman and that Muhyiddin’s acting in that position is also valid and still effective until elections are held to elect the new chairman.

The RoS Corporate Communications Unit, in a message to the media, confirmed the authenticity of the letter which was sent in reply to Bersatu.

Attempts by Bernama to get clarification from Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin have been unsuccessful. — Bernama