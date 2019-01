KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he did not know of any emergency meeting by the rulers after rumours surfaced about the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

He declined to comment as he had not received any formal letter.

“I heard the rumours but I have not received anything official. Unless there is an official comment, I will not comment,” he said at the press conference after the Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting in Yayasan Al Bukhary today.

The question was asked after there were reports that the rulers had “a rare and unscheduled meeting” meeting on Wednesday after Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah ended his duties as acting Yang di-Pertuan Agong in the absence of the king, Sultan Muhammad V.

An English daily quoting a source said the unofficial meeting took place, but declined to divulge details about what was discussed.

Meanwhile, prime minister responded to the Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim’s comment that the government should not politicise national issues.

“He doesn’t understand about the federation maybe because he wasn’t born then. I was. Federation means we control the whole country. There is a list to what is controlled by the Federation and what is controlled by the state,” he said.

Dr Mahathir added that there were no laws restricting the Federal government from commenting on state matters.

When asked is Johor accepts the current administration, he pointed out the prince did not hold any position.

“He does not hold any position,” he said.