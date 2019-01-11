Mahathir, other PH leaders express condolences over Semenyih rep’s death

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and other Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders have expressed their condolences to the family of Bakhtiar Mohd Nor, the assemblyman for Semenyih, Selangor, who died today.

Dr Mahathir, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman, conveyed the condolences in a Twitter message, saying he prayed for the repose of Bakhtiar’s soul and hoped that his family would be strong in their moment of grief.

Bakhtiar, who was a Bersatu elected representative, died at 4.45 am of a heart attack at the Kajang Hospital. He was 57. He will be buried at the Kampung Pasir Muslim Cemetery in Semenyih after the Friday prayers.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is a PKR leader, also tweeted condolences to Bakhtiar’s family and Bersatu members, expressing the hope that his soul will be blessed.

Home Minister and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin conveyed his condolences to Bakhtiar’s family on his Facebook account.

“Condolences to the family of the late Bakhtiar Mohd Nor, assemblyman for Semenyih and Bersatu Hulu Langat Division chief. Hope his soul will be blessed. Al Fatihah,” he posted.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tweeted his condolences on behalf of himself and the party, calling on Bakhtiar’s family to be strong and praying for the repose of the assemblyman’s soul.

PKR deputy president and Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali also conveyed his condolences via Twitter, expressing the hope that the family will be strong during their bereavement.

He recalled that Bakhtiar had attended last week’s launch of the Selangorku housing project in Semenyih.

Parti Amanah Negara president and Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu tweeted his condolences to the family and relatives of Bakhtiar and expressed the hope for the repose of his soul.

In Shah Alam, Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said Bakhtiar had championed the plight of his constituents well and had often spent time discussing with him and the state executive council initiatives for their greater wellbeing.

He said that at the Selangor level, Bakhtiar had been a member of the select committee on local government.

As the Bersatu Hulu Langat Division chief, he had played an active role in the Selangor Pakatan Harapan, he said in a statement.

Selangor State Legislative Assembly Speaker Ng Suee Lim said Bakhtiar had been a friendly person who endeared himself to the people to learn of their needs.

Ng, who is from DAP, said he had met Bakhtiar during the retreat for Selangor assemblymen in Langkawi last Oct.

Bakhtiar’s death will result in the fourth by-election in Selangor over the past eight months since the 14th general election (GE14) last May. The state has seen by-elections for the Sungai Kandis, Seri Setia and Balakong seats.

Ng advised all Selangor assemblymen to give priority to their health, saying the role of elected representatives had become extensive and heavier.

In GE14, Bakhtiar garnered 23,428 votes to win the Semenyih seat in a four-cornered contest, beating candidates from the Barisan Nasional, PAS and Parti Sosialis Malaysia. He had won with a majority of 8,964 votes. — Bernama