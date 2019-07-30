Mahathir receives courtesy call from Abu Dhabi crown prince

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today received a courtesy call from Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed Zayed Al Nahyan.

The visit which took place at the Prime Minister’s Office in Bangunan Perdana Putra, Putrajaya, was part of the prince’s itinerary during his one day visit to the country in conjunction with the installation of the 16th Yang di–Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al–Mustafa Billah Shah this morning.

The Malaysian Foreign Affairs Ministry, in a statement, said the special visit had given new impetus to the existing friendship between both countries and also reflected the mutual aspirations to further strengthen ties. — Bernama