Mahathir receives invitation to join Putra as adviser

PUTRAJAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pic) is seriously considering an invitation by Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) to join the party as its adviser.

According to Dr Mahathir, Putra president Datuk Ibrahim Ali made the offer to join the four-year-old party after the party’s Supreme Council decided on the matter at its meeting today.

“So far, I do not see a reason why I should not accept the invitation, but I also always give myself time to think seriously when I have to make decisions.

“The offer to join Putra goes well with my (political) struggles. I will think about this, and if I find this is suitable for me, I will apply to be a member, and if they want me as an adviser, I can be that as well,” he told a media conference at the Perdana Leadership Foundation here today.

Dr Mahathir recently announced his exit from the Pejuang, the party he formed in 2020, along with 12 other members, following the party’s decision to cut ties with Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA). He had been party chairman until he resigned from the post in December last year.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim said Putra wants Dr Mahathir as its adviser and the offer to join the party was due to his vast experience in the political arena as well as his determination to champion the struggles of the Malays.

“Putra is confident that Tun Mahathir can contribute various thoughts and ideas as well as strategies to push Putra forward,” he said after presenting the party’s membership form as well as the party adviser offer letter to the elder statesman. - Bernama