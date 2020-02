PETALING JAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) has sent his resignation letter as prime minister to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong today, The Malaysian Insight reported today.

This comes hours after a weekend of speculation that a new government would replace Pakatan Harapan. The resignation letter has been sent to the National Palace.

The Prime Minister’s Office said it would be releasing a statement soon on this matter