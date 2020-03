LANGKAWI: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed has ruled out any chance of reconciliation with current premier Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin unless he disassociates himself from certain leaders in Umno.

“Even with that, I need to study it first,” said Mahathir to questions on ongoing efforts by certain quarters for him and Muhyiddin to mend ties.

Mahathir said he found it difficult to forgive Muhyiddin because he had betrayed the party and the people over his quest to be the prime minister.

He said initially Muhyiddin had professed not to work with Umno, including in widely circulating video clips.

“He seemed convincing. But on the other hand, he was scheming to become prime minister. His words did not tally with his actions.”

Mahathir said Muhyiddin is now willing to work with Umno, which is the biggest party in the new coalition of Perikatan Nasional with some 50 MPs, but Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) only has six.

“It does not make sense how a small (Bersatu) can control the big (Umno).”

For Mahathir it was different with Pakatan Harapan (PH) as he managed to find a balance when dealing with DAP that has 42 MPs, while Bersatu then only had 12 MPs.

DAP was willing to work with him and even reported to him to an extent that it could not do anything without his consent, Mahathir said.

“My stance has not changed. I will not work with Umno who has corrupt figures.”

Asked to comment that Muhyiddin is on the verge of forming his Cabinet, Mahathir said it was not right as he had used a backdoor approach via deceit.

PH has the majority with 114 MPs, said Mahathir.