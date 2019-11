KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is in fine condition, after his nose supposedly bled midway through a press conference this morning.

An aide to the premier said the bleeding was only for a short while, and that he has already resumed work as usual in his office in Putrajaya by noon.

“It is only for a while. He is already in office, and is fine now,” he said today, adding that elder statesman would be attending a separate event in the evening.

During the press conference at the Malaysian Palm Oil Board International Palm Oil Congress and Exhibition 2019, Mahathir’s nose supposedly started bleeding, with the premier seen wiping his nose with a white handkerchief.

Mahathir’s escorts then asked for the press conference to end, before he was ushered away.

A local online media reported seeing red stains on the handkerchief.

However, contrary to the media report that Mahathir was rushed away for medical attention, his aide said the 94-year-old was merely ushered to the exhibition hall for his next programme.

“He went to see a biodiesel car that was on exhibition downstairs, and even took selfies with some of the participants and visitors there,” he said.