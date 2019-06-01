‘Mahathir’s Huawei statement bold and appropriate’

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s (pix) statement that Malaysia will use Huawei’s technology as much as possible is seen to be bold and appropriate, said Malaysia-China Friendship Association (PPMC) president Datuk Abdul Majid Abdul Khan.

He said this also showed that Mahathir recognised China’s achievements in the field of technology.

“Huawei is a competitive and efficient product that benefits consumers. This is an acknowledgement by Mahathir that an Asian country is capable of producing high technology products, what more if that country has strong ties with us and its products are accepted by the market,“ he said when interviewed on the Ruang Bicara programme produced by Bernama News Channel.

He also said this is not a question about quality, but of market force.

“We are not saying US products lack quality, this is a question of market force,“ he said.

On the China-United States trade war, Abdul Majid said Malaysia should encourage the two superpowers to work out a deal and a good formula for cooperation.

He said China and United States have major ties with all countries and it would be more beneficial to Malaysia and other Asean countries if the two countries could cooperate.

This comes as Mahathir reportedly told Nikkei Asian Review that Malaysia has no intentions of shunning the Chinese company after Japan and Australia were avoiding using Huawei equipment as they introduced new 5G mobile networks.