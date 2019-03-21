Mahathir’s proposal to set up special court for corruption lauded

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposed setting up of a higher special court to handle corruption cases reflects the government’s seriousness to fight the menace in the country.

An expert in the constitution, Associate Professor Dr Shamrahayu Abd Aziz (pix) said the establishment of the Special High Court and Special Appeals Court for corruption, when realised, would give a good impression on Malaysia, especially in its commitment to eliminate corruption through proactive measures by expediting the process of justice.

She said it would also provide specialising of courts so that corruption cases could be handled systematically as currently, there was only the Special Sessions Court for Corruption.

“With the setting up of the two courts, cases on corruption can be disposed off fast because they will not handle other cases.

“It also shows that the government does not compromise in matters of justice, and also towards realising the objective of the Rule of Law,” she told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Bar president Datuk Abdul Fareed Abdul Gafoor regarded the proposal as a long-term vision towards having a corruption free country and therefore should be welcomed by all quarters.

“It does not necessarily involve huge expenditure to set up the courts,” he said, adding that the cost involved should not be a constraint.

The Special Cabinet Committee On Anti-Corruption (JKKMAR), at a meeting two days ago, decided on the formation of the special court because hearings on corruption cases were considered as normal hearings without being accorded any priority.

A special court on corruption was proposed to ensure that such cases were given the time and emphasis, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who chaired the meeting. — Bernama