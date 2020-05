PETALING JAYA: I am still the Bersatu (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia - PPBM) chairman and we want to sack the party’s president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin through the proper channels, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad says.

“Our supreme council will meet and I will definitely want to sack Muhyiddin,“ Mahathir told a press conference at the PPBM headquarters, here today.

But Mahathir said he cannot meet Muhyiddin as the latter is under quarantine.

“I am told that he is being quarantined as he came into contact with a person infected with Covid-19 . He is not able to see anybody for 14 days,“ he added.

Referring to his expulsion from PPBM, the former prime minister said the party’s secretary-general does not have the power to expel him from the party.

“It is shocking that the secretary-general can sack the chairman. The party’s constitution does not give him that power,“ he said in a live video posted on his Facebook page.

However, newly appointed PPBM secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said Mahathir and four of the party’s MPs had been sacked from the party according to its constitution.

Hamzah said that the party had received many complaints on Mahathir and the four MPs, which also included his no-confidence motion in Parliament and the joint statements with the Pakatan Harapan opposition.

“Hence, they had violated the party’s constitution, causing their membership to be automatically nullified,“ Hamzah said.

“Therefore their memberships were suspended and revoked instead of being expelled,“ he said in a press statement.

Hamzah added in his press conference today, that Datuk Marzuki Yahya’s position as PPBM secretary-general had already ended on March 18, as ordered by party acting chairman Muhyiddin.

Hamzah said Marzuki had abused his former position and claimed to still be the secretary-general of the party.

“The current prime minister has already appointed me as the party’s secretary-general on March 26 to replace Marzuki. So all statements issued claiming he is still the secretary-general are considered as invalid,“ he added.