PETALING JAYA: Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has sent his best wishes to Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and also hoped for a speedy recovery for the DAP politician.

Lim Guan Eng tweeted yesterday that he was discharged from the hospital after a shoulder surgery due to an injury.

Mahathir replied to the tweet saying, “I hope Guan Eng recovers fast. Continue resting at home and comply with the Movement Control Order (MCO).”