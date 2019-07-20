  1. The Sun Daily
Mahathir sends condolences over Pelli’s death

20 Jul 2019 / 20:34 H.
    In this file photo taken on Dec 16, 2009 Argentinian architect Cesar Pelli delivers a speech during the Grand Opening of the CityCenter, a mixed-use urban development center on the Las Vegas Strip. Pelli passed away on July 19, 2019 at the age of 92. - AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has expressed sadness over the death of Cesar Pelli, the world renowned architect who designed the iconic Petronas Twin Towers.

Dr Mahathir noted that Pelli, who died at the age of 92, had come all the way from New York to Kuala Lumpur to design the structure.

“I feel sad to hear the news of the passing away of the great architect who designed the Twin Towers in Malaysia, Mr Cesar Pelli of Argentina.

“My condolences to the family of Cesar Pelli,” Dr Mahathir said in a short video posted on Twitter today.

The imposing twin towers in downtown Kuala Lumpur were the tallest buildings in the world when they were opened in 1998, and held the distinction for six years.

Pelli’s death was reported by state media and officials in Argentina on Friday.

Besides the Petronas towers, his other famous works include the World Financial Centre in New York City and London’s Canary Wharf Tower. - Bernama

