Mahathir sends condolences over Pelli’s death

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has expressed sadness over the death of Cesar Pelli, the world renowned architect who designed the iconic Petronas Twin Towers.

Dr Mahathir noted that Pelli, who died at the age of 92, had come all the way from New York to Kuala Lumpur to design the structure.

“I feel sad to hear the news of the passing away of the great architect who designed the Twin Towers in Malaysia, Mr Cesar Pelli of Argentina.

“My condolences to the family of Cesar Pelli,” Dr Mahathir said in a short video posted on Twitter today.

The imposing twin towers in downtown Kuala Lumpur were the tallest buildings in the world when they were opened in 1998, and held the distinction for six years.

Pelli’s death was reported by state media and officials in Argentina on Friday.

Besides the Petronas towers, his other famous works include the World Financial Centre in New York City and London’s Canary Wharf Tower. - Bernama