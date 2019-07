KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad marks his 94th birthday today with a wish that he is able to see through the measures he has initiated to steer Malaysia back onto the path of recovery.

“My birthday wish is very simple, that I can finish my work setting Malaysia on the road of recovery,“ the Prime Minister said on his social media accounts.

“It is a privilege and honour to serve this country,” he said in the post which was accompanied by several photographs showing a smiling Dr Mahathir, who has the distinction of being the world’s oldest prime minister.

He also thanked those who had conveyed birthday greetings to him.

Dr Mahathir, who is Malaysia’s seventh prime minister, was born on July 10, 1925, in Seberang Perak, Alor Star, Kedah. He was previously the country’s fourth prime minister, from 1981 to 2003. - Bernama