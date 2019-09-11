Mahathir, Siti Hasmah attend ‘M for Malaysia’ premiere

KUALA LUMPUR: After attending a ceremony in Kedah during the day, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad spent time watching the premiere of the documentary film ‘’M for Malaysia’’ last night.

Dr Mahathir, accompanied by his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali arrived at the GSC Cinema, Pavilion at about 8.30pm.

He described the film as a true story of the journey in the formation of a New Malaysia during the last 14th General Election (GE14) campaign between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the Barisan Nasional (BN).

“I think this movie is a true story that doesn’t just tell a story of one side. It is a lesson for everyone about the importance of being able to accept criticism,” he said after watching the premiere.

Asked about the challenges awaiting in the next general election, Dr Mahathir said the lessons from the GE14 should be taken by all parties to ensure that the PH government can retain power.

“You see the main issue during the GE14 was former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak. In the GE15, it will not have that (Najib issue) during this period of time. So people will want to be assessing the performance of PH, and it is not going to be easy,” he said.

The 90-minute documentary film directed and produced by Dian Lee and Ineza Roussille tells about the setting up of a New Malaysia by the PH government following the victory in the GE14, in May last year.

It also features special post-GE14 footages that saw the unification of all people in a New Malaysia.

It takes the viewers back to the stories of hope, solidarity and peace for Malaysians that saw Dr Mahathir re-emerge as prime minister for the second time after defeating the BN government that ruled Malaysia for 61 years since the country gained Independence.

The documentary featuring Yuna’s soundtrack titled ‘’Bermula Kita’’ will be screened exclusively at 37 selected theatres across the country for four days beginning Sept 12, 2019.

Earlier in her speech during the launch, executive producer Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir shared her story behind the documentary.

“Dian and I first decided to capture the GE14 campaign regardless of whether Pakatan won or not, simply because we thought that it was a David versus Goliath chapter well worth documenting.

“One week after May 9, we decided that we had incredible footages, 90 hours worth that should be shared with the world, and from there on, the whole thing began to form, and that’s what you will see today,” said Marina, who is the eldest child of Dr Mahathir and Siti Hasmah.

Marina also welcomed the support of Malaysians towards the local film industry, especially about the country’s history and development.

“I hope you’ll enjoy it, and do tell all your friends and family to go out and see it and let us all make Malaysian movie-making history together,” she said to thunderous applause, witnessed by her beaming parents. — Bernama