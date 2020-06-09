Mahathir, six others file suit against Muhyiddin, RoS over nullification of Bersatu membership

KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix), his son Datuk Seri Mukhriz and five other people have filed a suit against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the Registrar of Societies (RoS) over the nullification of their membership in Bersatu two weeks ago.

The five other plaintiffs are Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Dr Maszlee Malik, Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah, Datuk Marzuki Yahya and the party itself.

All the plaintiffs have named Muhyiddin, who is Bersatu president and acting chairman, party secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, party executive secretary Capt (Rtd) Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya, and RoS director-general Masyati Abang Ibrahim as the defendants, first to the fourth.

They filed the writ of summons and statement of claim at the High Court Registrar’s Office here today through Messrs Haniff Khatri.

In the statement of claim, Dr Mahathir, the first plaintiff, is seeking a declaration that he is a valid member and the chairman of Bersatu and he is now the chairman who had won the post unopposed in Bersatu’s upcoming maiden election.

Mukhriz is seeking a declaration that he is a valid member and Bersatu deputy president, and is a valid contestant for Bersatu’s maiden election.

Syed Saddiq is seeking a declaration that he is a valid member and Bersatu Armada chief, while Maszlee and Amiruddin are seeking declarations that they are valid party members and Marzuki is seeking a declaration that he is the valid Bersatu secretary-general.

They are also seeking a declaration that the letter stating the nullification of their membership dated May 28, 2020, and signed by third defendant Muhammad Suhaimi and the confirmation of the matter at a party supreme council meeting on June 4 are invalid and void.

The plaintiffs, among others, are seeking a declaration that Muhyiddin forfeited his membership in Bersatu effective Feb 28, 2020, and/or Feb 29, 2020, in accordance with Clause 10.2.3 of the party constitution, and similar in the case of Hamzah and Muhammad Suhaimi.

They are seeking a declaration that Section 18C of the Societies Act 1966 is not applicable to prevent disposal of the dispute by the court and that Clause 10.2.6 of the Bersatu constitution does not apply in the case of forfeiting/terminating the membership of all the plaintiffs.

The plaintiffs are also seeking a mandatory injunction to be issued to RoS for the purpose of registering and/or correcting and/or rectifying all the party documents and seeking general damages, benefits and costs and other relief that the court deems fit. - Bernama