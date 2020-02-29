Mahathir still Bersatu’s Chairman: Marzuki

PETALING JAYA: The situation in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) just got murkier with rival parties claiming to lead it.

Party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) got the ball rolling earlier today when he said he was the acting chairman as no one currently holds the post.

This is contrary to what transpired on Feb 27 when party leaders urged Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad to retract his resignation as Bersatu chairman, which Mahathir did.

Party secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya in another statement said Mahathir was still Bersatu chairman.

“The one and only individual that has absolute power to lead the party is Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad.

“This is based on the rule of law principle and the party’s constitution,“ he said in a statement today.

He further specified two descriptions of a chairman’s role in the party, which included to call and chair meetings by the party’s Supreme Council.

Earlier in his statement, Muhyiddin said the party had accepted Mahathir’s resignation as chairman.

“Since we have not had a party election yet to select a new chairman, as president I will assume the role of chairman until an election is held, ” Muhyiddin, who is also Pagoh MP, said.

He cited the party’s constitution and article 16.9 which states that if the chairman resigns or is sacked, the president of the party holds the position until a party election is held.

Mahathir resigned as Bersatu chairman on Monday, soon after resigning as the prime minister on Monday.

This latest development in Bersatu is probably tied to the tussle for the prime minister post.

Muhyiddin is said to have the support from Bersatu, Umno, PAS, Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan), and Gabungan Parti Sarawak ( GPS ) in his quest for the premiership