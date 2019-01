KUALA LIPIS: Prime Minister and Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is scheduled to campaign for PH in the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election on Jan 25, the eve of polling.

Finance Minister and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said today the presence of Dr Mahathir in the constituency would help garner greater support for PH.

“We rely on him,“ he told a press conference at the launch of the PH slogan – ‘Pembangunan Bersama Harapan’ (Development with Harapan (Hope)), here. Also present were Pahang PKR chairman Fuziah Salleh and the PH candidate for the by-election, M. Manogaran.

Lim said, however, that Dr Mahathir’s itinerary for the campaign had yet to be finalised.

Besides Dr Mahathir, other PH leaders are also scheduled to campaign. Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail is scheduled to campaign on Jan 23 and PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, this week. — Bernama

