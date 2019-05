BANGI: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will continue to play a pivotal role as a statesman should there be a change in the country’s leadership, said Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“He should be given the space. Even if I take over the leadership, Mahathir will still play the role of a statesman as he has contributed much to the country,“ he told reporters after delivering a talk entitled “Digital Native Agenda” at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia here today.

Anwar, who is also Port Dickson MP was asked to comment how he felt after a year of his release from prison on May 16.

On the leadership succession plan, Anwar said the succession plan process should be discussed between him and Mahathir as what was done previously.

“On the date of (transition of power) and other matters let him (Mahathir) discuss them with me, I have no problems,“ he said. — Bernama