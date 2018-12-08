Mahathir to skip Suhakam’s human rights day gathering

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will not attend tomorrow’s human rights day celebration organised by the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam).

Suhakam had postponed the gathering that was supposed to take place today to avoid conflict with the anti-ICERD rally that is going on at Dataran Merdeka.

Mahathir, speaking at the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council meeting at Yayasan Selangor, here today, said he could not attend Suhakam’s event because it conflicts with the government’s stand on the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD).

“But Suhakam wants to accept ICERD, so how can I go?” he said.

Mahathir also said that the gathering was postponed to tomorrow to give the police room to handle the events as they would not have had enough personnel to handle both events at the same time.

“The police have to dispatch officers at two places and this will cause some pressure and shortage of manpower,“ he said.

He also sarcastically thanked the supporters of the anti-ICERD rally.