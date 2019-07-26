Mahathir visits Turkish airport owned by MAHB

ISTANBUL: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Friday visited the Sabiha Gokcen International Airport here, which is owned by Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB).

Dr Mahathir, who arrived at the airport from the Turkish capital city of Ankara, spent about an hour looking at the operation of the airport, located about 45 km from the city centre.

He was accompanied by his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali.

Dr Mahathir and Dr Siti Hasmah were received upon arrival by Khazanah Nasional Berhad managing director Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan, MAHB chairman Tan Sri Zainun Ali and MAHB Group CEO Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin.

Also present were Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu and Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Ignatius Darell Leiking.

Dr Mahathir was briefed by Raja Azmi on the history of the acquisition of the airport by MAHB in 2014, its achievements and development as well as the future plans.

The prime minister then toured the airport.

Opened in January 2001, Sabiha Gokcen is the second-largest and busiest airport in Turkey and boasts the world’s busiest single runway and terminal. It is also the 12th busiest airport in Europe.

Dr Mahathir arrived in Ankara on Wednesday for a four-day official visit to Turkey.

A busy schedule awaits the 94-year-old Dr Mahathir here Friday, with the events including a ‘Captains of Industry’ roundtable discussion and hi-tea with the Malaysian diaspora. - Bernama