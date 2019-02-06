Mahathir, Wan Azizah attend CNY ‘open house’

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and several other Cabinet ministers today attended the Chinese New Year ‘open house’ hosted by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (NCCIM) here.

Mahathir and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, both in red attire, arrived at 10.40am and were welcomed by Lim.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail also attended the open house. She was accompanied by her husband Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the PKR president.

Several other Cabinet ministers also attended the event, among them Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. Others who came included China’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Bai Tian, and the British High Commissioner to Malaysia, Vicki Treadell.

Thousands of people from the various communities attended the open house, which began at about 10 am.

Mahathir, Dr Siti Hasmah and the other guests participated in the traditional tossing of the ‘yee sang’ salad that symbolises good fortune, prosperity and all things profitable.

Lim, in a speech, said the open house was held in an atmosphere of goodwill as it was organised jointly by the chambers of commerce which represented the Malay, Chinese and Indian communities.

He said inter-racial goodwill was the character promoted by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government led by Dr Mahathir.

“I am confident that the unity of the people can help us achieve sustainable economic development.

“Let us show that Malaysians can rise again so that the country can be known as an Asian economic tiger,” he said.

Guests at the open house were entertained to the traditional dances of the various races. — Bernama