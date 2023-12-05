MAHB: Aerotrain replacement underway, one rail line on track to operate next year

SEPANG: The aerotrain replacement programme at the main terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) is underway, with one rail line expected to be up and running by June 2024, said Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) managing director Datuk Iskandar Mizal Mahmood.

He said the progress of the aerotrain operations had been suspended until further notice since March this year.

Prior to the suspension, the 25-year-old aerotrain service received much backlash over frequent breakdowns.

“All efforts are being made meticulously to avoid future inconvenience,” he told a press conference after the launch of STARDesk and EZBagz, a new initiative at KLIA by MAHB chairman Tan Sri Zainun Ali, here today.

Last year, it was reported that the aerotrain replacement programme was expected to be completed in 2025, involving nine aerotrains worth some RM700 million to be implemented in two phases involving design and construction works.

Iskandar Mizal said they had contracted the jobs for the replacement programme to international and local parties.

“Hopefully, by the middle of next year, we will have at least one rail line,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zainun said the launch of STARDesk and EZBagz was part of the airport’s digital transformation, as it is firmly believed that digital solution is critical to increasing its efficiency.

Through STARdesk, KLIA will be able to validate and address passenger feedback within 15 minutes. The newly-formed customer experience team now works around the clock to ensure response times are met and resolutions are undertaken as soon as possible.

Passengers can download the MYAirports mobile application from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, which also features flight schedules, wayfinding and food and beverage offerings at the airport.

EZBagz, meanwhile, enables passengers to check in their baggage faster and more efficiently, with each bag taking only 45 seconds to process.

Zainun said six new units of the EZBagz kiosk have been installed at KLIA to provide more convenience to passengers checking in their baggage, located at the Malaysia Airlines (MH) domestic check-in counter. - Bernama