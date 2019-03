SEPANG: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) is building a new mosque at the Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport to cater to the anticipated increase in passengers at the second-largest airport in Turkey in passenger numbers.

MAHB chairman Tan Sri Zainun Ali said in a statement today that the mosque is expected to be completed by the end of this year and will be able to cater up to 2,800 people.

“The construction of this mosque will serve as a significant milestone in our endeavour to create value at the airport, not only for the convenience and comfort of the airport community but also for the passengers,“ she said.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the mosque was held yesterday to mark the start of its construction on a built-up area of 2,035 square metres.

The Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport is one of the three international airports serving the major city of Istanbul.

Last year, it recorded 34.1 million passenger movements, an improvement of 8.8% over 2017, making it the second largest airport in Turkey and 12th largest in Europe in passenger numbers. — Bernama