KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) expects an increase of nearly 16% in passenger movement to pass through both terminals of KLIA Main and klia2 during the super peak period from now till Feb 13, 2019.

Group chief executive officer Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin said the expected rise in passenger traffic meant MAHB would be serving about 196,000 passengers, daily.

In catering to the surge, MAHB has joined hands with the Royal Malaysia Police, Royal Customs Malaysia and the Immigration Department of Malaysia to ensure a safe and seamless journey for passengers travelling via KL International Airport this Chinese New Year that would coincide with the school holidays, he said in a statement.

Raja Azmi said among the many measures that will be reinforced by MAHB included managing the increase in traffic flow at the kerb sides for drop-offs and pick-ups.

“We will continue enforcing the two-minute limit pick-up time to avoid congestion and remind passengers not to park illegally along the main roads as it will endanger other motorists.

“Not only that, we have also increased the number of manpower to ensure that the kerb sides are manned tightly around the clock for smooth traffic flow,” he said.

Raja Azmi advised passengers to use the self bag-drop facility and self check-in kiosks at both terminals which would indeed shorten the queue and wait time.

The processes would only take one minute through these digital initiatives.

“With the additional Malaysian immigration autogates that were installed recently, I believe this will significantly reduce the queue time for all our passengers,” he added.

Ten new autogates, incorporated with latest biometrics technology, were installed early last month to replace the previous six units at the international departure hall, promising passengers efficient clearance flow.

Among others, Raja Azmi also advised passengers to arrive at least three hours before their flight departure time.

“Do utilise public transport as much as possible in getting to the airport. It only takes less than 30 minutes by the Express Rail Link,” he added. — Bernama