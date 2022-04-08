MAHB: No more RTK-Ag upon arrival at airports

PETALING JAYA: The RTK-Antigen tests upon arrival for international travellers is no longer a requirement, says Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

According to a report by Free Malaysia Today, MAHB said as per the latest SOPs announced by the government, such travellers only need to do the RTK-Ag test within 24 hours after arriving in Malaysia at any private healthcare facility and submit their result via the MySejahtera mobile app.

MAHB was responding to several media reports claiming that travellers had to pay a high price for the RTK-Ag test upon arrival.