MAHB not ruling out malicious intent as reason for KLIA disruption

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has not ruled out the possibility that the recent network failure, which resulted in a systems disruption at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, was caused by an act of malicious intent.

“Nevertheless, we will put this in the hands of the authorities to do a full investigation on the matter,” the airport operator said in a statement today.

It also said the network was “stabilising well.”

Despite the network disruption in the last several days, the security aspects at the airport had remained intact, MAHB said.

This was possible due to the close cooperation given by the Department of Immigration Malaysia and the Royal Malaysia Police, it said.

“While we have extended all possible assistance to the airlines during this period, the same level of assistance, cooperation and understanding was also given to us by the airlines.

“We would like to take this opportunity to once again express our sincere gratitude to our airline and agency stakeholders for coming together and providing the best fall back solutions,” it said.

MAHB shares on Bursa Malaysia closed seven sen lower at RM8.56 today with 1.83 million shares changing hands. — Bernama