PETALING JAYA: A Malaysian Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) staff who was involved in the accident at the runway of Subang Airport yesterday had passed away this evening.

Mohd Ruzaimi Iskandar bin Ahmad Razali, 39, passed away at 6.45pm after two days of intensive medical care.

Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin, group chief executive officer of Malaysia Airports, made the announcement. that Ruzaimi leaves behind wife, Nor Azawiah binti Md Usuf and four kids.

“Ruzaimi was a dedicated staff and fully committed to his work. He stood out amongst his peers and the management as a talented individual with exemplary work ethics.

“His passing is a tragic loss for Malaysia Airports.

“We are extending our full support to the family members of the deceased and facilitating the funeral arrangements” he said adding MAHB’s priority is to ensure that the comfort and welfare of the family is taken care of.

Azmi also urged members of the media the public not to speculate and to respect the family’s privacy.

On Mar 18, Ruzaimi was critically injured after a runway accident involving a private aircraft at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the 3.20am accident, according to Malaysian Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB).