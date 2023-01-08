MAHB steps up measures against wildlife trafficking

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) is taking steps to address the issue of wildlife smuggling, through cooperation with airlines and all relevant agencies in their respective enforcement activities.

In a statement, the airport operator said among the initiatives include initiating continuous engagements with the agencies that have resulted in collaborative operations of enhancing security checks and baggage screening for targeted flights.

“Malaysia Airports is also currently working with customs intelligence of other international airports to gain insights into recent smuggling trends and challenges in combating trafficking.

“Moving forward, Malaysia Airports will also be engaging with the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), to further step up monitoring mechanisms and allow for more vigilant checks to be conducted based on data-driven assessments of high-risk flights,” it said in response to the recent media reports of wildlife smuggled into other countries by passengers departing from Malaysia.

MAHB said capturing and prosecuting traffickers of illegal/illicit drugs and wildlife under the jurisdiction of existing relevant laws, fall under the purview of other relevant agencies such as the Royal Malaysian Customs Department, Department of Wildlife and National Parks of Peninsula Malaysia, Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services and Royal Malaysia Police.

Nevertheless, it said it would continue to raise awareness amongst passengers that trafficking is a crime through its Public Service Announcement campaigns at its network of airports.

“Malaysia Airports wishes to remind all passengers to strictly adhere to the laws and regulations of both the countries of origin and destination and to not carry any prohibited or unlawful items in their carry-on and checked baggage,” it added. -Bernama