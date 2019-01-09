MAHB to facilitate e-hailing enforcement

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) is aware of the new regulations regarding e-hailing services recently announced by the government and is ready to work closely with the relevant authorities to facilitate enforcement from July 12, 2019.

In a statement today, the airports operator said the common public waiting area located adjacent to the long-term car park (LTCP) is a waiting area accessible to all.

“This facility has been provided to address issues of vehicles illegally parking and waiting by the roadside. Since then, incidents of illegal parking have reduced, thus improving road safety at the airport,” it added.

MAHB said the e-hailing signages were removed to denote the common waiting area.

Yesterday, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said companies offering e-hailing services must be registered by July 12 this year. — Bernama