Mahdzir confident strategy to approach voters will help BN-PH win in Kedah

ALOR SETAR: Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) in Kedah are confident that their strategy to approach voters and fence-sitters will help the Unity alliance win the state elections this Saturday.

BN Kedah chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said that the party machinery will continue to reach out to voters in an effort to provide them with a clear picture of the direction and cooperation forged in the BN-PH alliance.

He said BN and PH in Kedah also have a clear commitment to socio-economic development through four main thrusts in the manifesto offered by the alliance to the people of this state.

“We have an economic activity target. If there is an increase in income, every layer of society will benefit from it. There will be a problem if (the state government) is not changed.

“In Kuala Kedah, for instance, the focus is on the welfare of the fishing community; in the central region, on padi (cultivation); and in the south, on the industrial area to improve the state’s economy,” he told a press conference here today. Kedah PH chairman Datuk Mahfuz Omar was also present.

Mahdzir said based on the reports he received, the amount of support of people of various races for the BN and PH in Kedah was convincing, which was a good sign that the alliance would win the polls.

Meanwhile, Mahfuz said that people were starting to accept the “Kalih Bagi Sama” tagline adopted by the BN-PH alliance.

“We can also see that PN is worried when it says that there will be a change in the Federal Government after the state polls. This is a psychological trick to ensure that no leadership changes occur in the state ruled by the PN.

“The fact is that voters are already aware of the need to bring state leadership into alignment with the federal government,” he said.-Bernama