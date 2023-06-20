Mahdzir denies Kedah UMNO top leaders defecting to PN

ALOR SETAR: Kedah UMNO chief Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid today denied that several UMNO ‘warlords’ or top leaders from the state were planning to defect to Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Such talk was only propaganda spread by the Opposition to gain support, especially from young voters, in the run-up to the upcoming state elections, he said.

“None that I have heard so far, not in Kedah... I think any political organisation will go through phases where members who leave the party or face action will go their own way. Not just UMNO members joining other parties, but there are other party members who join UMNO as well.

“For example, the former PAS Syura Council secretary, Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali has joined the UMNO Ulama Council. So, there is no point using ‘perception’ during elections as in the end, the people will choose either Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH), or Perikatan Nasional,“ he told a media conference here today.

On June 12, reports emerged that PN will soon announce the names of 10 UMNO warlords who will be joining the coalition.

Separately, Mahdzir said Kedah UMNO has had discussions on the types of programmes planned ahead of the upcoming state election.

“We are taking into account all target groups... the young, farmers, fishermen, rubber tappers and others.

“The programmes will also be in line with the racial composition of the locations involved as there are Malays, Chinese, Indians and Siamese (in Kedah), so all these will be taken into account.

He also said the names of proposed UMNO candidates in Kedah are being finalised and will be submitted to the party president soon, adding that the list will comprise old and new faces as well as women candidates.-Bernama