Mahdzir Khalid defeated in Pedu

KUALA NERANG: Kedah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid representing PH-BN failed to win the Pedu state assembly seat, losing to incumbent Mohd Radzi Md Amin from PAS who contested under Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Mohd Radzi Md Amin managed 14,397 votes against Mahdzir’s 8,024 to win by a 6,373-vote majority.

The result was announced by Pedu retaining officer Iman Hazwan Abd Halim at Dewan Badlishah, Kolej Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) Kuala Nerang, tonight.

Mahdzir who was also the former Kedah Menteri Besar had held the Pedu seat from 2004 to 2013.

In the 15th General Election, Mahdzir had also failed to win the Padang Terap parliamentary seat after losing to PN candidate in a three-cornered fight. - Bernama