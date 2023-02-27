Mahdzir Khalid wins Padang Terap Umno chief post uncontested

ALOR SETAR: Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid retains his post as the party’s Padang Terap division chief for the 2023-2026 term.

Kedah Umno Liaison secretary Datuk Ariffin Man said there was no contest for the post, making it the only party division in Kedah with no contest for the top divisional post.

He said 36 contestants will be vying for the top post in the remaining 14 party divisions in Kedah, with five of them being former divisional heads who are making a comeback, in the party election scheduled in March.

They are Datuk Abdul Rahman Ariffin for Jerlun, Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Baharom (Kubang Pasu), Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah (Alor Setar), Major (Rtd) Datuk Abdul Rahim Saad (Sungai Petani) and Abdul Rahman Mahamud (Padang Serai),” he told a media conference here today.

Ariffin said Kedah Umno Liaison chairman Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom will defend his post as the party’s Jerai divisional leader in a four-cornered fight.

He said 34 candidates will be vying for the 15 divisional deputy post in the state and 36 other candidates for the divisional vice-chief posts.

“There will be 16 candidates vying for the divisional Umno Wanita chief posts, divisional Youth chief posts (18 candidates); divisional Puteri chief posts (15 candidates),“ he said.

He said four divisional deputy posts were won uncontested, namely for the Pokok Sena; Alor Setar; Baling dan Padang Terap, while for the divisional vice-chief posts in Pokok Sena and Alor Setar.

“For the divisional Wanita chiefs, the posts were won uncontested in nine divisions, namely Langkawi, Alor Setar, Pendang, Jerai, Sik, Merbok, Sungai Petani, Baling and Padang Serai, while the divisional Youth chief posts were won uncontested for the Padang Terap, Alor Setar, Pendang, Jerai, Baling and Padang Serai divisions,“ he added.

As for the divisional Puteri chiefs, the posts were won uncontested in seven divisions, namely Padang Terap, Pokok Sena, Pendang, Jerai, Sik; Baling and Padang Serai.

About 40 percent of the candidates vying for the leadership posts are new faces, he added. - Bernama