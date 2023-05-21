Mahdzir refutes claims Kedah Umno lost 40 per cent support

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Umno chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (pix) has dismissed claims that the party has lost 40 per cent of its grassroots support in the state.

He said there was no solid evidence to back this other than just statements from sources and outside analysts who did not know the party’s current situation, especially in Kedah.

“I think each time an election approaches, there will be analysts making all sorts of forecasts. I don’t where they plucked this 40 per cent figure from. So far, no Kedah Umno members have deserted the party.

“That is an analyst’s statement; it’s not accurate and lacks evidence,” he said.

“This was a propaganda by other parties trying to build up support for the coming state polls,” he told reporters after closing the Kedah State Unity Convention here today.

A news portal today reported an Umno division leader in Kedah as alleging that Umno was facing possible destruction in the state polls, which has to be held in the second half of this year.

Asked on Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan’s call to party members to vote for DAP candidates in the coming state elections, Mahdzir said this would not be a problem for Umno members.

“That is the nature of elections. Now that we are together in the Unity Government, Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional are part of a coalition and there is no problem for them to vote for DAP as stated by Ahmad,” he added. - Bernama