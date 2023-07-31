Mahdzir: Wave of rejection of BN in Kedah has waned

KUALA NERANG (Kedah): Kedah Barisan Nasional (BN) Chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said he believes that the wave of rejection of BN during the 15th General Election last year seems to have waned.

Mahdzir, who is the BN candidate for the Pedu constituency in the state election on Aug 12, said the support of the electorate for the BN had returned to the level prior to GE15.

“The wave of last November (during GE15) was so huge that it enabled Perikatan Nasional (PN) to win many votes ... now the wave is no more and we are back to the original situation.

“So, in the absence of that wave, I expect stiff competition between PN and the BN-PH coalition to take control of the state administration,” he told reporters after a breakfast meeting with the residents of Kampung Kubang Kenyeng, here, today.

Mahdzir advised the electors to choose their electoral candidate based on the individual’s service rather than be swayed by any wave or sentiment. -Bernama